Milwaukee police honor officers for heroism and community service at semi-annual merit awards

The Milwaukee Police Department honored dozens of officers for their service to the state's largest city at its semi-annual merit awards.

Officers from across the city were recognized for heroic actions, saving lives, and the ways they give back to Milwaukee.

District 6 Officer Michael S. Ward received the Community Engagement Award for his work throughout the city's south side.

Ward has a long list of community work. He has worked with Zablocki School kids, planned one of the city's largest National Night Out events, and organized food collections and distributions. He was also recognized nationally for his work reducing retail theft.

"I just really wanted to help and wanted to give back to the community I served," Ward said.

"It's always nice to be recognized by your peers that's a big part. But honestly I don't really do it for that. The reward is just being able to give back and being a part of people's lives and being a part of a great community like Milwaukee.

That's what means the most to me," Ward said.

Milwaukee police also honored District 1 Sergeant Martez L. Ball. TMJ4's Chief Investigative Reporter Jenna Rae sat down with him exclusively after he and his friends helped save the life of Brandon Schieder last year.

While off duty, enjoying a golf simulator bar, the bar owner, Schieder, collapsed. Ball and his friends quickly jumped into action, administering CPR as they waited for paramedics. Their quick action saved Schieder's life, allowing him to go home to his family.

"There's an expectation obviously within ourselves from the department and from the citizens we serve to act in those moments and to not shy away it just becomes nature," Ball said.

Those stories, and many more, showed the dedication of officers to the city of Milwaukee.

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