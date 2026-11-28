GREENFIELD, Wis. — A 22-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody after allegedly fleeing from Greenfield police with three people inside his vehicle, including a 16-year-old girl and her infant, before crashing into another vehicle Saturday morning.

Greenfield police say the chase began around 10 a.m. after the 22-year-old refused to stop for an officer attempting to conduct a stop for a vehicle registration violation.

The chase ended when police say the 22-year-old crashed into another vehicle near 63rd Street and Greenfield Avenue.

The driver, along with his passenger, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man, allegedly fled on foot and was taken into custody a short distance away. Police say a firearm was recovered from the scene.

Neither was injured, according to police.

Police say a 16-year-old girl and her 3-month-old child were also in the 22-year-old’s vehicle at the time of the pursuit and remained at the scene of the crash. They were both evaluated by emergency medical personnel at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck by the 22-year-old did not require medical attention, according to police.

The 22-year-old will be turned over to the Milwaukee County Jail, and charges against him will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office, according to police.

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