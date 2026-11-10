Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival kicks off downtown holiday with fireworks, performances on Nov. 19

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Downtown, will brighten Downtown with the 28th annual Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival which begins with the Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival Kickoff Extravaganza on Thursday, Nov. 19 at Pere Marquette Park, 900 N. Plankinton Ave.

Here is what you need to know about the show:



The main show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Performers include carolers from Milwaukee Repertory Theater's "A Christmas Carol," Young Dance Academy, King's Chord from Rufus King High School, RESPECT! A Tribute to the Queen of Soul, Dance Academy of Mexico, and Jenny Thiel. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also make an appearance.

Fireworks will close out the celebration shortly before 7 p.m.

Guests will receive free cocoa and cookies and can enjoy free Jingle Bus rides, operated by KB Excursions, after the fireworks. Kickoff-night rides require a voucher, available to reserve at www.milwaukeeholidaylights.com the week of Nov. 9.

Following the Nov. 19 kickoff, residents and visitors can enjoy light displays coordinated by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 through Jan. 1.

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