MILWAUKEE, WI — MILWAUKEE — Tuesday marked the start of the busiest stretch of the Thanksgiving travel season, with roughly 52,000 flights taking off nationwide.

Even with all amount of travelers, those at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport said the experience was refreshingly smooth.

"It's an easy airport to get through," said Nicole Coffee, who flew in from Charlotte.

The FAA forecasted Tuesday as the busiest travel day of the week, and passengers arriving from larger hubs noticed the difference immediately.

Calvileen Davis, who flew in from Orlando, said the contrast was stark.

"Definitely way busier, way packed, way more packed, a lot more people, definitely just whew," Davis said, describing Orlando's airport by comparison.

Coffee echoed that sentiment.

"Charlotte's definitely a lot busier, a lot more traffic, a lot more people and so, it takes a little bit longer to get through. Milwaukee is a lot easier," Coffee said.

The smoother experience comes during a week when AAA expects more than 138,000 Wisconsinites to travel by plane, a modest 0.7% increase from last year. Ticket prices, however, have climbed significantly. AAA data shows roundtrip tickets are averaging $800 this holiday season, up 17% from last year.

The higher prices come alongside growing uncertainty in the airline industry. Just two weeks ago, a technical problem at the FAA caused a nationwide ground stop. Over the last week, outages at major airlines including United and Delta added to traveler anxiety, along with multiple stoppages at O'Hare.

Despite those concerns, Davis said flying out of Milwaukee put her at ease.

"I wasn't concerned just off the strength of it's Milwaukee — we got a small airport. Now if I would have went to Chicago, I would have definitely been some type of worried, but nah," Davis said.

For those reuniting with family for the holiday, the safe arrival made the trip worth it.

"It's great to be back. We love Milwaukee," Coffee said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.