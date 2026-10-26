MILWAUKEE — For Sam and Emily Pankow, their wedding day came with a little extra excitement: the Milwaukee couple tied the knot during Game 2 of the World Series, turning their reception into a Brewers watch party.

The couple booked their venue about a year in advance, before the Brewers’ postseason run was underway.

Watch the video report below:

Milwaukee couple turns wedding reception into World Series watch party

As the team advanced, they wanted to make sure guests could watch the games.

“Once the Brewers started getting hot, we were like, okay, we have to cover our bases,” they said, smiling.

A large screen on the dance floor let guests follow the game while celebrating the newlyweds.

Guests wore Brewers jerseys, former Brewers pitcher Corey Knebel made an appearance, and when the team won, the DJ even played “Glory Days.”

The celebration also brought together some familiar faces from Emily’s past.

“We had two tables worth of ex-racing sausages there,” the couple laughed.

Emily spent six seasons working for the Brewers, including making appearances as mascots, including the racing sausages.

"The Brew Crew shows up strong. We're all still really good friends," Emily said.

Baseball has been part of Sam and Emily’s relationship from the beginning.

Sam asked Emily to be his girlfriend on Opening Day about three and a half years ago, making their wedding during the World Series another milestone tied to the sport.

For Sam, the game is about more than what happens on the field.

“I fell in love first with the sport itself, but getting people together, I love doing that,” he said.

"We knew the game would be involved in some way- it had to be."

Now, the couple is taking their love of baseball into their honeymoon.

They changed their Florida travel plans and bought tickets to Game 5 in Tampa in case the World Series lasts that long.

“We got this sort of crazy idea before the Rays even clinched: what if we went to a game in Tampa? So we switched our whole itinerary, and bought tickets to Game 5,” they said.

If the Brewers finish the series sooner, the couple says they'll still enjoy their trip.

“If it doesn’t, we’re just getting a little scenic drive through Florida,” they said.

Looking back on the wedding, the couple said the night exceeded their expectations.

“It was awesome, incredible. Couldn’t have gone better than it did,” they said.

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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