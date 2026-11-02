MILWAUKEE — It was a day Brewers fans will never forget, especially one couple who tied the knot at the parade.

Friday was a special moment for the city of Milwaukee. An estimated 750,000 people came downtown for the parade. But two of them shared a special moment all their own.

See the full story in the video below

Milwaukee couple says 'I do' at the Brewers parade, inviting the whole city to their big celebration

Casey Manders and Erin Harrington spent the parade getting married. The two have been together for years, and as their relationship grew, so did their love for the Crew.

"We were making a joke weeks ago that we would get married when the Brewers win the World Series," Harrington said.

That joke became real as the Brewers stacked the wins in the playoffs. The wedding was put together quickly, as the parade wasn't set until Wednesday. The couple thanked the people around them for helping get the job done.

"It was the wildest compilation of people we love and efforts to make it happen," Harrington said.

By the end of the parade, the Brewers weren't the only ones getting rings.

"It's hard to like figure out who you want to invite and why not invite the whole state of Wisconsin to our wedding you know?" Manders said.

"We both love Milwaukee, we stand tried and true for it, for the people, the politics, excited for election day, this is where we want to be. We believe in Milwaukee, and we were so happy to invest the biggest day of our lives into this city," Harrington said.

For the two, there was no better way to say "I do."

"The Brewers are the best too... and were having the best day of our lives right now too," Manders said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip