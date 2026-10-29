MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is still waking up and celebrating the Milwaukee Brewers' first-ever World Series title — and the celebrations are set to continue well into the weekend.

For fans looking for somewhere to celebrate with friends and neighbors, Lakefront Brewery is holding special events all weekend long. The brewery is an iconic piece of Milwaukee, and it will be celebrating the Brewers' championship just like so many other businesses in the city.

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Milwaukee celebrates Brewers' first-ever World Series title with weekend festivities citywide

I spoke with Russ Klisch, the owner and founder of Lakefront Brewery, about what the title means to him and to the city.

"World champion Milwaukee Brewers, it feels so good to say that," Klisch said. "I've been waiting, the one, it's 1970. I went to the first game they ever had and to sit there and think that after all these years you can finally say that it's incredible."

For nearly four decades, Lakefront Brewery has been part of Milwaukee's fabric, with people stopping in before and after games. The brewery is also home to an iconic piece of County Stadium — Bernie Brewer's Chalet.

"It's exciting to be and proud to be here with this and to have this and to have it for people," Klisch said. "The victory was fabulous, you know, it mirrors the city, tough, gritty people doing a lot with a little, being able to come up and have a championship, and, and so it reminds me of the city, reminds us of ourselves, and so I'm just very proud to have this team."

Lakefront Brewery is a regular stop for visitors to the city, and Klisch said the championship adds to a story that reaches back decades.

"It's a great story for us, you know, it, it shows that, we know how to work together," Klisch said. "We did a lot with a little.

The brewery is also serving blue and yellow cheese curds all weekend for those who want to come celebrate, and at the post parade party they're giving away a free keg of beer.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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