GREENDALE — An artist is sharing her love for Milwaukee through paper mandala art — a growing collection she has built over the past five years with Milwaukee Mandalas that now includes Brewers-themed designs amid the team's World Series win.

Watch Kidd's story in the video player below:

Local artist shares her love for Milwaukee through intricate paper mandala art and hands-on classes

Christina Destrampe creates mandalas, an art form she said many people recognize but may not be able to name.

Milwaukee Mandala

"A traditional mandala starts at a center point and then works its way out symmetrically," Destrampe said.

She started with traditional patterns and the art form took off from there.

"That's when I first got started. That's what I found patterns for, and I loved doing it and it just has exploded since then," Destrampe said.

She now collaborates with graphic designers around the world to create different pieces of art. Over the past five years, she has put together more than 5,000 of them.

Milwaukee Mandala

Among her creations is a piece inspired by the Milwaukee Brewers and American Family Field.

Kidd O'Shea

"I worked with a graphic designer. They had a Starry Night background, and then I found an image and viewpoint of American Family Field that it is beautiful and different," Destrampe said. "I try to find different vantage points so not everything looks the same, and I love the way that it came together."

Destrampe also teaches classes where participants leave with a finished piece of art. She said anyone can do it, even people with no crafting background.

Milwaukee Mandala Screenshot

"That's the thing that I love about this. You don't have to have any crafting experience," Destrampe said. "It's layering paper, so it's not rocket science, and the frame hides a lot of the imperfections, so it doesn't even have to be straight. Like it'll still look beautiful."

Milwaukee Mandalas has a location in downtown Greendale at Serendipity Boutique Marketplace. Classes are scheduled for Saturday and Wednesday this week, with room still available.

You can learn more by clicking here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

