BROWN DEER — TMJ4's "Let's Talk" listening session comes to Larry's Market in Brown Deer, where owner Dale shares the story of the longtime community business.

TMJ4 is hosting a "Let's Talk" listening session today at Larry's Market in Brown Deer from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., inviting community members to come share the stories happening where they live.

See the full story from Kidd O'Shea in the video below

Larry's Market owner shares Brown Deer business history ahead of TMJ4 'Let's Talk' listening session

You don't have to live in Brown Deer to attend and share your story. We hold these sessions so you can tell us what you're doing, and then we follow up on those stories and tell them here on TMJ4.

Ahead of the session, I spoke with Dale, the owner of Larry's Market, about the history of the longtime business. He started at the market while he was in high school.

"I delivered groceries back then to the lake shore and surrounding communities, and then I kind of worked my way up through the front and the kitchen and then went to chef school," Dale said.

"It it was a lot of fun back then."

Today, the market offers a wide range of food and holiday options for customers.

"We do a lot of different things here. We have catering, we do Thanksgiving, we do Christmas meals, we do a lot of pot pies. We have, I think, 18 different flavors now. We have a deli where we do soups, sandwiches, all kinds of things."

When asked what makes Brown Deer a great place to do business, Dale pointed to the community.

"Well, it's the people, honestly. We have such a diverse community here, and it's been a big part of my life," Dale said.

"Just the people here are great. They really are very supportive."

For those who don't want to cook this holiday season, Larry's Market offers Thanksgiving and holiday shopping options.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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