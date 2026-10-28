WEST ALLIS, Wis. — TMJ4 is working to learn more about a large police presence near 71st and Grant in West Allis.

Police have blocked off the residential area on South 71st Street between West Lincoln Avenue and West Grant Street. Crews were still on the scene as of 10:30 p.m.

It’s unclear what’s behind the large police presence.

TMJ4 reached out to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office to confirm whether or not a death occurred at the scene, but did not immediately hear back.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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