Innocent driver killed after being hit by car fleeing police in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police say an innocent driver was killed by a car fleeing police on Sunday night on Milwaukee's south side.

According to police, the chase started around 10:09 p.m. when officers observed a car driving recklessly on S. 23rd St. and W. Greenfield Ave.

Officers attempted to pull the car over but it took off and the chase began. It ended when the vehicle struck another vehicle on S. Layton Blvd. and W. Greenfield Ave.

An 18-year-old driving the vehicle that was struck died at the scene, police say.

The suspected driver, a 36-year-old man, was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for treatment. The 28-year-old female passenger was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they did find drugs during the arrest, and the investigation is ongoing.

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