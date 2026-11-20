MILWAUKEE — A new hippo arriving at the Milwaukee County Zoo had a scary end to her journey Tuesday morning when the person driving her was pulled over by the Wisconsin State Patrol just outside the zoo.

The driver for the non-local, third party, transportation company hit some traffic cones while making an illegal U-turn behind me, all while having a disqualified license.

Devi, an 11-year-old hippo, had a long 22-hour trip from Tampa to Wauwatosa, and most of it went smoothly. That's until the last half mile. The zoo says the driver for the transportation company accidentally damaged traffic cones and barricades on Bluemound Road.

State Patrol says one of their officers pulled the truck over after the U-turn.

Patrol says the driver was issued citations because of the U-turn, because their CDL was disqualified, and other safety violations.

While the zoo did not disclose what third-party transportation company they used, they did say they have worked with the company before and it is well respected among accredited zoos across the country.

Devi is safe and she is in her mandatory quarantine period, as vets and zookeepers from her old zoo stay with her during the transition.

Devi will be joining the zoo's other hippo, Happy. The zoo says they are excited for her to get to meet the public soon.

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