Harley-Davidson Museum offers free Veterans Day admission to veterans and their families in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee is offering free admission for veterans and active-duty military personnel for themselves, one adult guest and up to four children with valid military ID, and members of their families on Veterans Day.

While visiting the museum, staff shared the brand's long history with the military.

"Harley Davidson is an iconic American brand. We've been around for almost 125 years, and there's such a connection between the military and Harley Davidson and motorcycle riding. So in our museum, there's multiple exhibits that you can immerse yourself in, including a fantastic World War II display," Megan Suardini said.

Suardini, the museum's director of experience centers, said veterans will also receive 10% off at the Harley store and Motor restaurant.

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