Full freeway closure at WIS-175 near Vliet St in Milwaukee due to an officer-involved incident

MILWAUKEE — A full freeway closure is underway at WIS-175 in Milwaukee due to an active investigation in the area following an officer-involved incident, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and the Milwaukee Police Department.

MPD says more information will be released as it becomes available. At this time, no details have been shared on whether or not an officer or the suspect has been injured at the time of the article's latest update.

All traffic is being diverted off the highway at West Vliet Street. A TMJ4 viewer shared images from the scene that showed law enforcement providing medical aid to someone on the road.

Anonymous Viewer An anonymous viewer image sharing a heavy law enforcement presence around WIS-175 on Monday, November 2.

According to our crew on scene, the medical examiner has been asked to respond, and police are asking people to avoid the area.

TMJ4 will update once our crew on scene receives more information.

Editor's Note: An original version of this article stated that this was an "officer-involved shooting"; this was incorrect. Milwaukee Police stated that an "officer-involved incident" was under investigation.

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