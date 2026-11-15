From missed flights to unexpected road trips, travelers navigate chaotic weekend

MILWAUKEE — For some travelers, getting home after a nationwide flight disruption meant trading boarding passes for car keys — and spending hours on the road.

At Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, some travelers turned to rental cars on Saturday as they looked for alternatives after the FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop on Friday.

Watch the video report below:

From missed flights to unexpected road trips, travelers navigate a chaotic weekend

One traveler told TMJ4 News he had just completed a 14-hour drive from Washington, D.C., to get back to Milwaukee.

Others were making their own adjustments.

Adam Bradley was traveling from Boston to Milwaukee for a conference before heading to the Wisconsin Dells. But after landing in Chicago, his connecting flight was grounded.

"Five minutes after landing in Chicago, the pilot came on and said something was going on. We've been grounded," Bradley said. "We were on the plane for about three hours."

With no clear timeline for when he could continue his trip, Bradley made a backup plan: rent a car and drive to Wisconsin.

He said he waited about an hour and a half at the rental car counter before getting a vehicle and eventually making it to the Wisconsin Dells, without any luggage.

Bradley said other passengers were also trying to figure out their next move as the disruption continued.

"Everyone started realizing this is bigger, and then figured out, ' What's my move from here?" he said.

TMJ4 News also visited Milwaukee's Intermodal Station Saturday but did not observe an unusual increase in bus or train travelers.

Bradley said he was grateful his bag finally made it to Milwaukee as he now prepares for his flight back home.

"I joked with my wife that when I was reunited with my bag, I'm going to hug it like I'm being reunited with a family member," he laughed.

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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