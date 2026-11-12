Fit Pro Gym offers free bootcamp this Saturday to celebrate the Brewers' World Series championship win

MILWAUKEE — Downtown Milwaukee's Brewers fever is spilling into the fitness world. Fit Pro Gym is hosting a free bootcamp this Saturday to celebrate the Milwaukee Brewers' World Series win, and it's open to everyone.
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I stopped by the gym and spoke with Laure "Frenchie" Gelis-Diaz, a personal trainer at Fit Pro Gym who will be leading the class.
"So we wanted to give back to the community and bring back everybody together this weekend, all fitness level, all gender, coed, and just work out like an athlete and keep the celebration going," Gelis-Diaz said.
The bootcamp runs Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. Pre-registration is required, and that information is available by clicking here
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