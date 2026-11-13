Family-run Walkers Point gallery blends local artists with a lasting family legacy of art

MILWAUKEE — Back Alley Warehouse & Gallery, open just a few months in Milwaukee's Walkers Point, opens a new exhibit Friday night

A new art exhibit opens Friday night at Back Alley Warehouse & Gallery in Milwaukee's Walkers Point neighborhood — a space that is only a few months old and isn't your typical gallery.

Jasmine and Leila Rosenblatt, along with their father, Eli, are only a few months into their new venture. What began as a way to honor their family has grown into a mission to bring the community together through art.

"It originally started as showcasing our grandparents art and we thought it would be a good idea to display local artist, come together as community and enjoy art together," Jasmine Rosenblatt said.

While their mission is to become a gathering spot showcasing local art, displaying their grandparents' art is what sets them apart from other galleries.

"It's family owned and operated. We get to showcase the legacy of our grandparents' art as well as our father's art," Jasmine Rosenblatt said.

From the moment you walk into the gallery, you see Eli Rosenblatt's art on display. Walk a little further back, and you find the work of his father and mother, all dating back decades. His father was a well-known Milwaukee painter, sculptor and professor.

Now some of his father's best work is on display and for sale at the gallery.

"My goal is to spread it out. Everything is for sale. It should never be in storage. We'd rather move it on to someone else and that's what my dad would have wanted," Eli Rosenblatt said.

His mother was also an artist, but Eli Rosenblatt believes she never got the recognition she deserved.

"She was just as talented, just as prolific, but being a woman when she was growing up did not get as well known," Eli Rosenblatt said.

For Jasmine and Leila Rosenblatt, showcasing their grandparents' art means a chance for a new generation to experience these prolific pieces.

"I have people around me talking about my grandparents all the time… my grandpa was a professor at UWM, so being able to have his old students come here and look at the art work that the loved and saw," Leila Rosenblatt said.

Now they hope that what started just a few months ago carries on for years to come.

"I hope it becomes a community hub ... a spot where people can hangout," Leila said.

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