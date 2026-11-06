Family identifies 56-year-old Milwaukee teacher as victim of fatal assault

A 56-year-old Milwaukee teacher is dead and a 22-year-old man is in custody after a fatal assault in Milwaukee’s triangle north neighborhood on Thursday.

Family identified the man killed as Harry Odele Bruce. Police say the assault happened just after 5:30 p.m. near 12th and Walnut.

Bruce’s sons say their dad spent nearly 14 years teaching at Roosevelt. He was also a minister, a football coach and an author who wrote poetry.

But they say no matter what he was doing, their dad was always looking for a way to help someone else.

Police say what led to the assault remains under investigation.

The 22-year-old suspect remains in custody, and police say the case will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for possible charges.

On Friday, the Roosevelt Middle School principal sent out this message to families regarding the beloved teacher:

Dear Parent/Guardian,

It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Harry Bruce, a beloved special education teacher at Roosevelt Middle School.

Mr. Bruce was a pillar of the Roosevelt community, where he dedicated more than 10 years to supporting students and families. In addition to being a teacher, he served as a football coach, tutor, and mentor to many students. He made a lasting impact on the lives of those he worked with, and his presence will be deeply missed throughout our school community.

We recognize that this news may be difficult for many students, especially those who knew Mr. Bruce personally or have experienced loss in the past. The District Crisis Response Team was at Roosevelt today to provide support and assistance to students and staff members as needed during this difficult time.

Your child may express feelings about this loss at home. You may notice some of the following behaviors:



Mood swings, irritability, or tearfulness

Intense dreams

Withdrawal from family and friends

Changes in activity level

Changes in sleep patterns

These reactions can be a normal part of grieving. Some students may show little or no reaction at all. It may take time for students to process their feelings, particularly for those who knew Mr. Bruce closely.

You can support your child by:



Letting them talk about what they know and how they feel

Listening without judgment or trying to fix their feelings

Allowing them to cry and express emotions

Keeping routines as consistent as possible to provide stability

Our school has support systems in place, including counselors and other support staff who are available to assist students. If you have questions or would like additional support for your child, please contact the school office.

Our thoughts are with Mr. Bruce's family, friends, colleagues, and the entire Roosevelt community during this difficult time.

Sincerely,

Ms. Tiffany Fisher

Principal

Roosevelt Middle School

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip