Fall leaf collection deadline extended for City of Milwaukee residents: What to know

MILWAUKEE — The fall leaf collection deadline has been extended for City of Milwaukee residents until Sunday, Nov. 29.

An extension from the original Nov. 15 deadline was provided to allow residents more time to manage leaves from trees that are experiencing a late leaf drop, according to a release from the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW).

After Nov. 29, crews will begin the final cycle of leaf collection.

What to know about leaf collection operations

Milwaukee DPW "With @MayorOfMKE we're #HonoringMKEHeroes in our Sanitation team for their dedication in garbage and recycling collection which saw upticks during COVID. And they kept the Drop Off Centers running smoothly when house cleaning & home renovations also prompted a rise in customers."

DPW says it takes around two or three weeks for leaf collection operations to cycle through the entire city, meaning that the final pass for the season for neighborhoods will range anywhere from Nov. 30 to the second or third week of December.

Snow operations can delay leaf collection.

To check the status of collection in a neighborhood, residents may visit milwaukee.gov/leaves to see a live map showing where leaf crews are working and where they have already completed the final round.

How to report missed areas or submit a service request

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If you believe a leaf pile or bagged leaves have been missed in an area marked red (complete) on the map, contact the Unified Call Center at 414-286-CITY (2489) to request that the area be re-checked and collected.

You can also submit a service request online at milwaukee.gov/click4action or through the MKE Mobile Action app.

If you still have leaves after the final city cleanup has concluded, DPW says you can mulch your leaves on your lawn, compost them, or take them to a city drop-off center for composting.

Leaves and brush, along with other yard waste, are banned from landfills and must not be placed in garbage or recycling carts, according to DPW.

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