MILWAUKEE, Wi — MILWAUKEE — Weeks after the Milwaukee Brewers' World Series win, the celebration is still going strong for some of the team's biggest fans.

Brewers captain Christian Yelich partnered with UPS and Fanatics to surprise a group of Milwaukee's most devoted fans. One of those fans was Cierrea Chesir, who said she was told she would be featured in a documentary about the Brewers' World Series team, then Yelich showed up at her door.

"I go and answer the door and Christian Yelich is standing there and we were totally caught off guard, we thought we were going to be interviewed about the Brewers winning the World Series," Chesir said.

Chesir and her family have loved the Brewers for years, making the surprise visit from one of the franchise's most successful players especially meaningful.

"I told him how much I love Milwaukee, and I think it was great for the city," Chesir said. "I feel like Milwaukee doesn't always get its due, it kind of flies under the radar, so I hope winning the World Series gives us a little more. Amplify the city, we deserve to have our shine cause it really is a great place to live."

Chesir was also given a signed baseball by Yelich. Much like the World Series win itself, she said it is a moment she will never forget.

This story was reported on-air by Brendyn Jones and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.