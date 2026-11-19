WAUWATOSA — With Thanksgiving just one week away, Chef Michael Feker says the key to a less stressful holiday is simple: do as much as you can ahead of time.

"Remember, Thanksgiving is about giving thanks, and when you're stressed, there's no way that whole thanks thing goes out the door," Feker said.

Feker recommends prepping the turkey three to four days in advance rather than the day of. He uses what he calls a "bulletproof recipe" that bases the cooking time on the weight of the bird, dividing it into cooking segments you can follow easily.

Watch below: Prepping & Spices

Chef Michael Feker shares his stress-free Thanksgiving turkey recipe you can prep days before the holiday

The foundation is made of onions cut in circles, carrots cut halfway and lengthwise, and potatoes. The potatoes serve a purpose beyond flavor — they act as a natural thickening agent for the gravy.

"You just blend that and the potato is the thickening agent," Feker said.

For his spice blend, Feker uses garlic powder, turmeric, cumin, coriander, sumac and paprika.

"Sumac is a Middle Eastern spice, but it has a beautiful, unimaginable spicy and sour note," Feker said.

A separate batch of carrots and onions is set aside for sautéing to make the gravy. For that gravy, Feker adds Door County cherry and cranberries to bring natural sweetness and tang.

Watch below: Prepping Turkey for oven

Chef Michael Feker helps get your ready for Thanksgiving

Here is the full recipe which can also be found on Chef Feker's website.

Chef Micahel Feker

If you don't want to cook, Chef Feker can prep for you. Learn more details here.

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