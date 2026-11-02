NEW YORK, NY — Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy stopped by the "Today" show in New York City to celebrate his team's World Series championship, bringing the trophy along with him.

The Brewers surprised a lot of people with their title run, but Murphy said he saw it coming, calling the group relentless from the very beginning. Milwaukee lost only two games during the entire postseason on its way to the championship.

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Brewers manager Pat Murphy brings World Series trophy to the 'Today' show after title run

When asked what made this particular team World Series champions, Murphy pointed to the bond among his players.

"They bought into each other for sure, you know, that's what it was about. They loved each other. They went through ups and downs together. They were relentless, and you look up one day and you're like, wow, there's no more games left," Murphy said.

Despite the convincing nature of the run, Murphy said it never felt easy.

"You didn't think of it that way. You know, every game was a struggle, so you didn't really think it was easy, you know what I mean? Every game was like, all right, what's next? So yeah, I'm just proud of the guys. They're really a great group," Murphy said.

As one of the smaller markets in MLB, Milwaukee saw the championship carry extra meaning, Murphy said. He pointed to the turnout for the team's victory parade as proof.

"I think it does. I mean, when you see the parade we had, they announced over 700,000 people," Murphy said.

Murphy called the parade incredible.

As for whether the Brewers' famous racing sausages earned World Series rings of their own, Murphy left some room for interpretation.

"I don't know if they get rings, but they get a lot of, they get a lot of credit," Murphy said.

Murphy, was also asked about his recent appearance on "Saturday Night Live" alongside the show's "drunk uncle" character, which he said felt "very familiar."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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