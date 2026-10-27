Brewers Game 3 watch party sells over 30,000 tickets, as fans watch Brewers dominate from afar

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are one win away from being World Series champions, and more than 30,000 fans were at the game three American Family Field watch party to celebrate.

It felt like a full house on Brewers Way as the Crew routed Tampa Bay 10-1. With every run came another cheer.

"It's the loudest stadium right now, everyone is hyped up to be here, it's just a dream," one fan said.

It's a dream over 50 years in the making, one not lost on the people who bleed Brewer blue. It's a team that has truly united a state.

"It's really cool from everyone to come from wherever, even if it's from West Allis, Sheboygan, Kenosha, Racine, the East Side, West Side, North Side, and from the south," Brewers fan Noah King said. "It feels like Milwaukee's the center of the universe right now, and I feel like it's about damn time."

The Crew still need one more win. But up three games to zero, fans are ready for Game 4 and imagining the possibility of the franchise's first championship.

"It would be wonderful, it would just be absolutely wonderful, especially for all of Milwaukee, all of Wisconsin, and I think this point all of the United States," Brewers fan Deanna Diorio said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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