B97.3 announces date of switch to all-Christmas music format

MILWAUKEE — B97.3, an iHeartRadio station, will make the switch to its all-Christmas music format on Friday, Nov. 6, at 8:30 a.m.

The announcement was made Monday morning on "Feel Good Mornings with Joe." During his show he said "8:30 AM, this Friday morning we officially become Milwaukee's Home for the Holidays "

B97.3 is just down the hall from 95-7 BIG-FM where I host the afternoon show.

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