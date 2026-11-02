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B97.3 announces date of switch to all-Christmas music format

The iHeartRadio station announced on "Feel Good Mornings with Joe" that holiday tunes take over Friday, Nov. 6.
Christmas Trees
James Groh
Christmas trees inside Children's Wisconsin
Christmas Trees
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MILWAUKEE — B97.3, an iHeartRadio station, will make the switch to its all-Christmas music format on Friday, Nov. 6, at 8:30 a.m.

The announcement was made Monday morning on "Feel Good Mornings with Joe." During his show he said "8:30 AM, this Friday morning we officially become Milwaukee's Home for the Holidays "

B97.3 is just down the hall from 95-7 BIG-FM where I host the afternoon show.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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