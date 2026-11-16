At least one family displaced after fire leaves Milwaukee home a total loss

MILWAUKEE — At least one family is displaced after a fire destroyed a home near 13th and Arthur on Milwaukee's south side Sunday evening.
The Milwaukee Fire Department(MFD) said crews began receiving calls about the fire around 6:57 p.m.
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When firefighters arrived, they found flames on the first floor that had spread to the second floor and attic, according to a battalion chief.
Everyone inside the home evacuated safely. No injuries were reported.
The home is considered uninhabitable and a total loss, MFD said.
TMJ4 crews also saw Milwaukee police tape off the area.
MFD said that is a precaution because the scene is being treated as a crime scene.
TMJ4 reached out to Milwaukee police for any updates on their investigation but has not yet heard back.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
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