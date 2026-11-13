Assata High School closing after 34 years in service, leaving those who worked there disappointed

MILWAUKEE — After 34 years in Milwaukee's Garden Homes neighborhood, Assata High School will be closing it's doors on Nov. 30.

The school says declining enrollment, leading to funding gaps, is the reason for the abrupt closure. The school reported 62 students enrolled this year, that's down from 109 ten years ago, according to Department of Public Instruction records.

On Thursday, the Milwaukee Public Schools Board of Directors voted to mutually end the contract with Assata on November 30. It was set to expire in June.

While there was a contract between MPS and Assata, Assata operated as an independent entity and it was ultimately Assata's boards decision to close the school.

"Assata was unable financially make it for the full year with the student body it had," Said Assata board president, Tony Kearney. "We needed to have a student body of 120 to make it the entire year."

The school offered Afro-Centric curriculum, and smaller class sizes for students who weren't on track to graduate in a traditional school setting.

It was shocking news for people like Dr. Tamika Johnson, who taught at Assata for years, and delivered last year's commencement speech. She says while some people might have preconceived notions about what an alternative school is, she's seen several success stories.

"You had students there like my niece was valedictorian at Assata. She became a teenage mom, yet she went to Assata to graduate early and she went on to be a registered nurse," Johnson said.

While the Nov. 30 closure date is in the middle of the school year, Assata runs on a trimester system meaning the closure will come at a natural break for the school. Assata will graduate seven students at the end of the month.

But for the over 50 remaining students, they begin looking for new schools.

"Where can we place them, opposed to them falling to the wayside?" Asked Darryl L. Jackson, the MPS Board member who represents district 3, where Assata was located.

Assata staff will be hosting in-person and virtual information sessions to help families navigate the future. The next in-person session is on Nov. 17 between 1-3pm at Assata High School.

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