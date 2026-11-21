MILWAUKEE, WI — MILWAUKEE — Protests are continuing in both Milwaukee and Madison, one day after the Dane County District Attorney's Office decided not to charge the police officer who shot and killed Corey Ruiz.

Four months after Madison police shot and killed Ruiz, the officer who fired the fatal shot, Kiel Batinger-Peterson, will not face charges.

Police responded to the area of Williamson and Baldwin, where authorities say Ruiz was attempting to enter locked cars and steal bikes. Video shows officers trying to restrain Ruiz and him resisting. Officers say he had a knife as they tased him. Batinger-Peterson then shot Ruiz.

The killing sparked weeks of protests in Madison. That frustration reignited after the DA's decision.

Protesters in Milwaukee said it is important to demonstrate against police there as well.

"It's not an isolated issue. Here in Milwaukee, MPD officers, especially lately, are killing people without consequence, especially reckless car chases, and there's never any consequences," said Erica Steib, an organizer with the Party for Socialism & Liberation.

MPD pursuits have resulted in multiple deaths in 2026.

In a statement on his decision, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said it was reasonable for the officer to use deadly force "when this person resisted officers, produced a knife, and was not affected by multiple attempts to use Tasers."

This story was reported on-air by Brendyn Jones and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.