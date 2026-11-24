MILWAUKEE — A 72-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver in Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood Tuesday morning.
The crash happened near North Hubbard Street and East Keefe Avenue just after 5 a.m. Milwaukee police said the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in an alley.
The 72-year-old was taken to a local hospital, where they died from their injuries.
Police said the driver, a 37-year-old man, fled the scene and then called to report the crash. He was taken into custody by police.
Charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
The identity of the 72-year-old has not been released.
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