MILWAUKEE — One person is in custody in connection with a shooting that injured three people on Milwaukee’s northwest side Tuesday night.

The shooting happened near Fond du Lac and Custer avenues around 8:50 p.m. and injured a 34-year-old, 47-year-old and 53-year-old.

Police said all three victims were taken to the hospital, and a 36-year-old suspect was taken into custody.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

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