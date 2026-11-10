2 injured following shooting on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Milwaukee's north side on Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. near North 67th Street and West Hampton Avenue, injuring two 18-year-olds, according to police.

Police said both victims were taken to the hospital but were not seriously hurt.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, and police are currently seeking an unknown suspect or suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

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