18-year-old injured in Milwaukee shooting near 24th and Greenfield

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that injured an 18-year-old near Milwaukee’s south side on Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 9:39 a.m. near South 24th Street and West Greenfield Avenue, injuring the 18-year-old who police say was taken to the hospital but was not seriously hurt.

An investigation into what led up to the shooting and the search for unknown suspects is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip