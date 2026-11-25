MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting downtown that left a 17-year-old with critical gunshot injuries Tuesday night.
The shooting happened near Broadway and Michigan Street around 8:44 p.m. The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital.
Two people were taken into custody, according to police.
An investigation into what led up to the shooting is ongoing, and charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or the P3 Tips app.
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