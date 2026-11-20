MILWAUKEE — An 11-year-old was taken into custody after a stabbing that left an 18-year-old dead on Milwaukee’s northwest side Thursday night, according to Milwaukee police.

Police said the stabbing happened just after 6 p.m. near North 41st Street and West Keef Avenue. The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital, where police said they died from their injuries.

Their identity has not been released by police.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

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