KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce’s downtown office will have a new home next year.

After 19 years, the chamber announced it’s relocating its downtown office to the historic Schwartz Building at 520 58th Street in Kenosha, just six blocks south of its current location at 600 52nd Street, Suite 130.

The chamber’s new office will be located on the building’s second floor and is set to open in January 2027. The relocation comes as the chamber says it celebrates its 110th anniversary in 2026.

“We’ve been at our current location for a long time, and it’s served us well,” said Dave Strash, president of the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce. “But as a member-supported organization, we want to be smart about how we use our resources. Our new location is a great fit for the Chamber and allows us to work more efficiently while continuing to serve our members and the community. We’re excited to be staying right here in downtown Kenosha. The only thing changing about the Chamber is our address.”

The chamber says it will begin transitioning out of its current downtown office in late December. Staff will remain available by phone and email throughout the transition, although in-person office visits will be temporarily limited.

The chamber’s “West of the I” satellite office, located at 7419 256th Avenue in Salem, will continue to operate by appointment only.

A ribbon-cutting and open house are also planned to celebrate the new location.

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