BRISTOL, Wis. — A Bristol cornfield could soon harness the power of the sun in a different way. A company proposed to build enough solar panels to power 10,000 homes on 244 acres of farmland.

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Bristol residents prepare for possible cornfield-to-solarfield conversion at village's southern edge

The proposal from Minnesota-based US Solar reached the Bristol Planning Commission on Tuesday evening. The plan would convert agricultural property on 98th Street between Highway 45 and Wilmot Road into a sprawling solar farm.

TMJ4 The Bristol Municipal Building.

"It'll be different at first," said Ross Castona, who lives right across the street from the planned development. "I suppose I'll get used to it."

TMJ4 A developer is proposing to build enough solar panels to power 10,000 homes on this cornfield near Bristol.

Castona said he is used to seeing solar panels further up Highway 45 between Bristol and Union Grove, but it is a different feeling to realize the possibility of solar panels as a next-door neighbor.

He said he attended a meeting put on by the developer last week to try and learn more about the project.

TMJ4 Solar panels located along Highway 45 between Bristol and Union Grove.

"What I gathered from the drawings is there are a couple of substations they have to put in, one on the north side and one right across the street from me," Castona said.

While the solar panels are an adjustment from the agricultural use, Castona said it could be a positive because of the solid waste currently used to fertilize the existing cornfield.

TMJ4 Solar panels located along Highway 45 between Bristol and Union Grove.

"After they spread that and tillit in, we were really hit with the smell when the southwest winds came down," Castona said. "I figure the neighbors would rather have solar panels than the annual spreading of solid waste."

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