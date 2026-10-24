Brewers fever takes over Kenosha as World Series excitement sends memorabilia flying off shelves

KENOSHA — Brewers fever is sweeping through, and at one local sports collectibles shop, fans are already getting their hands on pieces of baseball history.

As the Milwaukee Brewers prepare for their first World Series appearance in 44 years, AJ Sports Collectables in Kenosha is seeing growing excitement surrounding the team.

Owner John DeMario says Brewers jerseys and popular baseball cards have already sold out as fans search for memorabilia to commemorate the historic season.

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“Anything Brewers we're trying to pull out,” DeMario said. “People are enjoying this as much as we are, and they wanna get their Brewers memorabilia.”

The store features a dedicated Brewers section filled with collectibles, including autographed baseballs, baseball cards and other team merchandise.

Among the displays is a Bob Uecker bobblehead, which DeMario hopes will bring the Brewers some extra luck.

“We got our little Uecker bobblehead here for good luck for the Brewers,” he said.

For DeMario, however, the excitement goes beyond merchandise sales.

The shop also has a lounge area where sports fans gather to discuss games, trade stories and share their excitement about the team.

With the Brewers facing the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series, DeMario is also preparing for what could be another wave of customers when Milwaukee starts winning games.

He predicts standout performances from players like the 'The Miz' Jackson Chourio or William Contreras could send fans searching for their baseball cards.

“It'll be a madhouse, I would say, especially when they win,” DeMario said.

From sold-out jerseys to signed baseballs signed, the store is giving Kenosha fans a chance to celebrate the Brewers' historic postseason run.

And with Milwaukee chasing its first World Series championship, DeMario hopes the excitement is only beginning.

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