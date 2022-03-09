County Executive David Crowley launches Community Health & Healing Series focusing on mental health

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley is launching a Community Health & Healing Series focusing on mental health.

The goal of the series is to connect community members with resources and eliminate barriers to mental health services.

The series will kick off on Thursday at the Wisconsin Black Historical Museum where Dr. Ramel Kweku Smith will discuss normalizing conversations around mental wellness.

Crowley said the first event will also include an audience of professionals from the behavioral health community. It will be live-streamed on the Milwaukee County Executive's YouTube and Facebook pages.

According to a news release from Crowley, the series will visit communities that have been deeply impacted by the pandemic and recent violence.

"We need to heal our community and move forward with a plan to meet the needs of our most vulnerable residents,” said Crowley. “The violence in our streets, the increase in overdose deaths, and the overall impact on the quality of life for residents is a direct result of their needs not being met."

