County Executive Crowley appoints Amos Morris as Director of Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE — County Executive David Crowley has appointed Amos Morris to be the next director of the Milwaukee County Zoo.

Morris' appointment now needs to be confirmed by County Board in a September vote. Crowley said in a statement Friday Morris is expected to begin on Aug. 2.

The appointment comes after the zoo's longtime director, Chuck Wikenhauser, retired this year, after more than three decades at the zoo.

Morris comes to Milwaukee after working for three-and-a-half years as the deputy director of the Fresno Chaffee Zoo in Fresno, California.

Morris will be the first Black director to lead the zoo in its 126-year history, Crowley said.

"... in the spirit of the first focus area of our strategic plan, intentional inclusion, we’re proud to continue building a county government that is representative of the diverse array of talent our area has to offer,” Crowley said.

Morris has worked in zoos for 33 years. His resume also includes working at the Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden; Evansville Zoological Society; Pittsburg Zoo & PPG Aquarium; Roger William’s Park Zoo in Rhode Island; and the Dallas Zoo.

“It is an honor to be appointed as the next Director of the County Zoo and be trusted to take the reins after the retirement of its longest-serving director and a zoo profession I deeply respect,” said Amos Morris. “I’m excited to build on the successes of the last three decades and continue to help the Zoo evolve to meet the needs of the animals in our care and the audiences we serve.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip