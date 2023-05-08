County employees must travel via Milwaukee airport while on business under new policy

This week marks the beginning of National Travel and Tourism Week.

Monday morning, Visit Milwaukee and Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport came together to discuss how the travel industry plans to move Milwaukee forward.

Beginning Monday, all Milwaukee County employees that travel by air on county business will be required to begin and end their travel at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

"This is a logical change," Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said. "If the county is paying for employees to travel, they must use our communities airport. So today, I am not only calling on businesses, but all local units of government as well to follow our lead. Help support our hometown airport."

Crowley added that this change will mean more economic impact and job growth in Milwaukee County. He says it will also mean more flight options at Mitchell Airport.

