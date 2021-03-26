Country's longest head-first racing zipline course set to open in Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS — The country's longest head-first racing zipline course is set to open in Wisconsin Dells, Chula Vista Resort said in a statement Thursday.

The resort is adding the "Soar Like an Eagle" course to its Dells Zipline Adventures, the outdoor aerial park complex at the resort.

Participants race “flying superhero style” down nearly 2,000 feet of parallel ziplines into the forests along the Wisconsin River, the company says.

From 100 feet in the air, racers fly prone on dual parallel race ziplines into the forest. The entire course is a combination of traditional sitting and new prone zipping, according to Chula Vista.

They hope the course will open to the public this Memorial Day weekend.

Dells Zipline Adventures offers experiences for participants at various age and skill levels. The Soar Like an Eagle racing zipline course is the latest of the 18 ziplines and four aerial rope courses set within Dells Zipline Adventures. The others are:

• Soar Like an Eagle racing experience

• The Canyon Pass Course including 12 ziplines and four aerial bridges where guests climb 50 feet in the air

• The Berry’s Landing Course with five zipline and four rope courses from five to 40 feet in the air.

