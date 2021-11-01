Country superstar Kenny Chesney returns to American Family Field in 2022

MILWAUKEE — Country music superstar Kenny Chesney will return to Milwaukee for a performance at American Family Field in 2022 after pandemic-related cancellations in 2020 and 2021, the Milwaukee Brewers announced Monday.

Chesney will bring the "Here and Now 2022 Tour" to American Family Field on Saturday, May 14, 2022. He will be joined by Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce.

Tickets that were previously purchased for the 2020 or 2021 shows remain valid, the team says.

“No matter who you are, someone who’s been coming since the very beginning or is curious what the fuss is all about, I wanted to give No Shoes Nation the best lineup of music that’s gonna give them the kind of celebratory night we all deserve after waiting so long," Chesney said.

To celebrate the news, a limited number of specially-priced tickets will be on sale through Friday, November 4. Fans can check those tickets out at Brewers.com/Chesney.

The 2022 tour stop will mark the fifth time that Chesney has played at American Family Field, the Brewers say.

For more information or to purchase tickets, head to KennyChesney.com.

