Country star Carrie Underwood playing Fiserv Forum this October

MILWAUKEE — Country singer Carrie Underwood will be playing at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 23 as part of her 'Denim and Rhinestones' tour.

Jimmie Allen will be joining her as her special guest for the show, organizers announced Monday.

Tickets for the concert go on sale on Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. central time. You can buy them on Fiserv Forum's website.

“I’m thrilled to be hitting the road again with THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR,” Underwood said in the announcement. “I’m having such an amazing time with my Las Vegas residency and look forward to continuing that next year after the tour. I’m excited to bring the new music of Denim & Rhinestones to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites. We’ve been working hard already preparing an amazing show, and I can’t wait to see everyone on the road!”

