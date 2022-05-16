Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Country star Carrie Underwood playing Fiserv Forum this October

Carrie Underwood
Jack Plunkett/Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP
Carrie Underwood performs at the iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
Carrie Underwood
Posted at 11:59 AM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 13:26:43-04

MILWAUKEE — Country singer Carrie Underwood will be playing at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 23 as part of her 'Denim and Rhinestones' tour.

Jimmie Allen will be joining her as her special guest for the show, organizers announced Monday.

Tickets for the concert go on sale on Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. central time. You can buy them on Fiserv Forum's website.

“I’m thrilled to be hitting the road again with THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR,” Underwood said in the announcement. “I’m having such an amazing time with my Las Vegas residency and look forward to continuing that next year after the tour. I’m excited to bring the new music of Denim & Rhinestones to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites. We’ve been working hard already preparing an amazing show, and I can’t wait to see everyone on the road!”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

bee.png

Local News

Watch the MPS Spelling Bee Finals this weekend on TMJ4.com