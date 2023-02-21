Country rock duo Brothers Osborne to headline Washington County Fair this July

WEST BEND, Wis. — Brothers Osborne will be headlining the Washington County Fair this July!

Kellie Boone, the Executive Director of Washington County Fair Park announced the news saying the country-rock band will be performing on Saturday, July 29.

“We are thrilled to have Brothers Osborne performing at the Silver Lining Amphitheater during the 165th annual Washington County Fair,” said Boone.

According to the news release, the duo are nine-time GRAMMY nominees and recently took home their first trophy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, "Younger Me," at the 64th GRAMMY Awards. Brothers Osborne also just won their fourth Vocal Duo of the Year award at the 55th annual CMA Awards, in addition to being named ACM Duo of the Year three times.

The 165th annual Washington County Fair kicks off on Tuesday, July 25, and runs through Sunday, July 30.

Sales will open to the public on Monday, March 6 at 9 a.m.

General admission to the fair includes lawn seating. Reserved seating includes a separate bar, bathrooms, and general admission to the fair. Ticket prices range from $45-$55.

