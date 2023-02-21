Watch Now
Country rock duo Brothers Osborne to headline Washington County Fair this July

The sibling duo will be performing at the Washington County Fair Park on Saturday, July 29
Tommaso Boddi
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 15: John Osborne (L) and T.J. Osborne of musical group Brothers Osborne attend the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)
Posted at 12:56 PM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 13:56:56-05

WEST BEND, Wis. — Brothers Osborne will be headlining the Washington County Fair this July!

Kellie Boone, the Executive Director of Washington County Fair Park announced the news saying the country-rock band will be performing on Saturday, July 29.

“We are thrilled to have Brothers Osborne performing at the Silver Lining Amphitheater during the 165th annual Washington County Fair,” said Boone.

According to the news release, the duo are nine-time GRAMMY nominees and recently took home their first trophy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, "Younger Me," at the 64th GRAMMY Awards. Brothers Osborne also just won their fourth Vocal Duo of the Year award at the 55th annual CMA Awards, in addition to being named ACM Duo of the Year three times.

The 165th annual Washington County Fair kicks off on Tuesday, July 25, and runs through Sunday, July 30.

Sales will open to the public on Monday, March 6 at 9 a.m.

General admission to the fair includes lawn seating. Reserved seating includes a separate bar, bathrooms, and general admission to the fair. Ticket prices range from $45-$55.

