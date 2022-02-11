Country artist Orville Peck will perform at the Pabst Theater in June

Country Artist Orville Peck will perform at the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee on June 3.

The performance is part of Peck's Bronco Tour. Doors open at 7:00 PM and the show starts at 8:00 PM. You can purchase tickets starting February 18 at `10:00 AM. Just follow this link.

Fans can listen to Peck's newest album in the meantime. Bronco will drop on April 8th. The country rock album plays on the horse theme so often found in Peck's work, but this time with an exploration of freedom, and the wild and untamed.

"This is my most impassioned and authentic album to date," Peck says. "I was inspired by country rock, 60s and 70s psychedelic, California and bluegrass with everything being anchored in country. Bronco is all about being unrestrained and the culmination of a year of touring, writing in isolation and going through and ultimately emerging from a challenging personal time.

Chapter one of the album is already out. You can listen by following this link. Preorder the rest of Bronco here.

