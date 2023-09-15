Count Day: Milwaukee Public Schools celebrate attendance

MILWAUKEE — It was one of the most important days to be accounted for at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School. Principal Anesia Hayes said while every day at school matters Friday was extra special.

"We’re celebrating attendance, because attendance counts," Hayes said.

The celebration was to encourage parents to come in and make them feel appreciated for their role in getting their children to school.

“My morning has been great," parent, Latisha Cheris said. "It’s been a great opportunity to share this moment with our scholars, the teachers, you know the school in general.”

Hayes said they pulled out all of the stops for the 3rd Friday Count.

“When parents arrived at school, we came and we welcome them into the building," Hayes said. "We had a pancake breakfast letting them know that they are an important part of their children's lives."

School districts in Wisconsin are required to record attendance for students. The data collected on the 3rd Friday Count Day determines how much funding will be provided to the school.

“I know how important it is to make sure we get the funds so that we can be able to offer all these great resources to our students because if they’re not here they don’t get accounted for," parent, Dellareese Young said.

Parents said encouraging attendance is so important and events like this remind them they have a village even when things get hard.

"If we show how important it is, maybe get a pass on to our kids or even more parents you know. What I have them come out more parents, fathers, mothers, you know, aunties uncles, whoever to support the scholars," Cheris said.

“The era I grew up in, the community raised you and I feel like that’s what needs to be brought back so the kids can thrive and succeed like the principal said earlier," parent, Luther Dupree said.

It's an important lesson and precious time spent together they hope to never forget.

"I have a K-5, he’s going to be in high school someday and he’s going to be like mom don’t come so to see his smile on his face with me and his dad came to the classroom and even just to know that we’re here is an awesome thing and I think I remember it," Young said.

