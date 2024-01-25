Could you give up your smartphone for a month? How about for $10K?

In Today's Talker — Would you be able to give up your smartphone for a month? How about for a big wad of cash?

New York based company Siggi's Dairy is offering $10,000 to people who can give up their smartphones for 30 days. Applications must be submitted online by January 31st.

Those selected to participate in the no-smartphone challenge will receive $10,000, a smartphone lockbox, a flip phone, a one-month pre-paid card for the flip phone and three months worth of Siggi's Yogurt.

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip