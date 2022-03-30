Corpse flower's relative 'Voodoo Lilly' blooms at Mitchell Park Domes

MILWAUKEE — The Corpse flower has a relative and it is currently blooming at the Mitchell Park Domes!

Don't be mistaken, the Voodoo Lily is just as stinky as its cousin. Its strong, putrid odor is used to attract beetles and flies for pollination.

The flower will only last a few days.

According to the Mitchell Park Domes, the Voodoo Lily is in the Araceae (aroid) family and is native to China.

"The plant, which is one large leaf on one large stem, grows from a tuber for a season," the Mitchell Park Domes says."Then the leaf and stalk shrivel and the tuber goes dormant for several months. It regrows as a leaf for several seasons before it stores enough energy to come up as one large stalk-less flower."

You can find the Voodoo Lily in the tropical Domes.

The Mitchell Park Domes, located at 524 S. Layton Blvd., is open Wednesday through Sundays. For more information, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip