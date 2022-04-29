Coroner: Wisconsin girl died of strangulation, blunt force

MADISON, Wis. (AP/NBC 26) — Preliminary autopsy results confirm that a 10-year-old girl found dead in northwestern Wisconsin this week died of strangulation and blunt force trauma.

Chippewa County Coroner Ronald Patten said Thursday that the autopsy on the girl showed the manner of death was homicide. He expects results from toxicology tests within four to six weeks. He declined further comment.

The girl disappeared Sunday night while walking home from her aunt's house in Chippewa Falls. Her body was discovered Monday morning on a walking trail.

Prosecutors on Wednesday charged a 14-year-old boy in adult court with first-degree intentional homicide in her death.

Due to revelations learned during court proceedings and the extreme sensitivity of this case, TMJ4 has made the editorial decision not to name or show pictures of the victim. Previous statements from authorities said the 14-year-old fatally strangled and then sexually assaulted the girl.