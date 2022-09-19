Watch Now
'Core of Champions': You can own a piece of Road America for $95

Pavement from the track in a stainless steel base will be available for a limited time.
Paddock Shop, Road America
For $95, you could own a piece of Road America.
Posted at 5:47 PM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 18:47:55-04

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Road America is offering the ultimate gift for racing fans. For $95, you can own a piece of Road America.

Pavement from the track in a stainless steel base will be available for a limited time. The pavement, AKA "Core Of Champions," is from the years 1995-2022.

According to Road America, a limited quantity of cores will be taken from the track before the track is re-paved in October.

Orders will be ready by mid to late October.

For more information and to make a purchase, head to Road America's Paddock Shop.

