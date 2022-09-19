'Core of Champions': You can own a piece of Road America for $95

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Road America is offering the ultimate gift for racing fans. For $95, you can own a piece of Road America.

Pavement from the track in a stainless steel base will be available for a limited time. The pavement, AKA "Core Of Champions," is from the years 1995-2022.

Own a piece of Road America, but you need to hurry because a limited quantity of cores will be taken from the track prior to re-paving in October. Just click the Paddock Shop (link in bio) for details and to purchase. pic.twitter.com/A1eBc6sVtK — Road America (@roadamerica) September 19, 2022

According to Road America, a limited quantity of cores will be taken from the track before the track is re-paved in October.

Orders will be ready by mid to late October.

For more information and to make a purchase, head to Road America's Paddock Shop.

