Copper Turtle Brewery and Taverne opens in Milwaukee's Third Ward

MILWAUKEE — A new brewery has opened in Milwaukee's Third Ward neighborhood, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Copper Turtle Brewery, located at the former Bavette La Boucherie at 330 E. Menomonee St., opened on Dec. 31.

The brewery has an outdoor patio as well as a taproom that seats nearly 130 people. Copper Turtle Brewery is also looking into applying to close down Menomonee Street for the summer months.

Co-owner Ben Rossi and his wife Amanda say the name Copper Turtle comes from the copper tanks in the taproom and the Rossi's youngest daughter who loves sea turtles and conservation.

The brewery is working to be as environmentally friendly as possible. Due to the passions of the Rossi's youngest daughter, a portion of the brewery's proceeds will also go to sea turtle conservation organizations, BizJournal reports.

The brewery will have six beers on tap, five core beers, and one rotating seasonal beer. The beers on tap will be served out of the brewery's signature copper serving tanks.

According to the BizJournal, the five core beers include an IPA, a citrus pale ale, an amber, a marshmallow stout, and a smoothie sour. The first seasonal beer will be a northwestern IPA.

Along with beer, Copper Turtle is also serving 16 craft cocktails as well as wine. Several of the cocktails can be made non-alcoholic. There are a couple more non-alcoholic options such as sparkling water and soda.

Beer, wine, cocktails, soda, and more drink options at Copper Turtle Brewery

The Copper Turtle will also soon be serving soft pretzels and pizza.

Copper Turtle Brewery's current hours are Thursday 4-9 p.m., Friday 4-11 p.m., and Saturday 12-11 p.m. The brewery hopes to expand to be open on Sundays.

